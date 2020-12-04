News

All





Hot Chip and Jarvis Cocker Share Dillon Francis Remix of “Straight to the Morning” Song Available on 10-Inch Vinyl January 15, 2021

Photography by Hot Chip photo by Ronald Dick, Dillon Francis photo by Shane McCauley



Hot Chip recently enlisted Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker for a brand new song, “Straight to the Morning,” which was shared via a video for the track (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Now Hot Chip has shared a remix of the song by Dillon Francis. Listen below.

Francis had this to say about the remix in a press release: “I have been a massive Hot Chip fan since their album ‘The Warning’ so getting asked to remix this last single was an absolute honor. This remix is in the direction of a lot of my upcoming new music so I hope people enjoy the hell out of it because more happy house music is on the way!”

The original version of the song will be available on a limited edition 10-inch vinyl on January 15, 2021 via Domino. Hot Chip originally intended the song for Dua Lipa, but when the band were DJing together with Cocker at Paris’ Les Bains-Douches they hatched the idea to get him involved instead.

In July, Cocker released a new album Beyond the Pale under his new band’s moniker JARV IS….

Hot Chip collectively had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “‘Straight to the Morning’ is a disco anthem about going out, for a time when people really can’t, and it features our friend Jarvis Cocker urging us to go ‘straight through until the break of dawn.’ Somehow he seems an unlikely figure in this all, and we like it that way.”

Cocker had this to say: “This was the very last musical session I was involved in before lockdown. It felt very poignant to be singing a song about dancing all night long in a club whilst knowing it wouldn’t be possible to do such a thing for the foreseeable future. We danced around the studio quite a lot in the meantime though. It was fun to be a member of the Straight Through Crew for a day.”

The limited edition 10-inch will include the original version, along with a Mighty Mouse remix and some playing cards.

Earlier this year Hot Chip were the latest artists to take part in the Late Night Tales series, in which musicians are tasked with putting out a chilled out mix to be listened to late at night. Their Late Night Tales album featured four previously unreleased Hot Chip tracks and was previewed by one of them, a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says.”

Hot Chip’s last album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, came out in June 2019 via Domino (stream it here and read our positive review of the album here). The album was the follow-up to 2015’s Why Make Sense?, although in 2018 Taylor released a new solo album, Beautiful Thing, also via Domino.

You can read our album review of Beyond the Pale here. Plus, in July we posted our podcast interview with Cocker, via the Why Not Both podcast we present, and you can hear that here.

Also pick up Under the Radar’s current print issue (Issue 67) to check out our interview and photo shoot with Cocker on Beyond the Pale and the quarantine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.