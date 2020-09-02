Hot Chip Announce “Late Night Tales” Album, Share Velvet Underground Cover

News

Hot Chip are the latest artists to take part in the Late Night Tales series, in which musicians are tasked with putting out a chilled out mix to be listened to late at night. Their Late Night Tales album will feature four previously unreleased Hot Chip tracks and today they have shared one of them, a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says.” Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as a trailer for the album.

“I think we all had slightly different understandings of what a Late Night Tales compilation might consist of; varying interpretations of the brief,” says Hot Chip’s lead vocalist Alexis Taylor in a press release. “For some the mix might be what you’d want to listen to as your late night continues, after a night out. For others maybe it suggested a selection of music for listening to as you drift off to sleep; then again it could just be music evocative of night time, or concerned with its traditionally ‘darker’ moods.”

Taylor adds: “We’ve put together a mix of music which ties all of these ideas together and represents some of our favorite music new and old, some of it directly influential on Hot Chip and some of it music we have discovered and loved, been surprised by and connected to. There are three new songs of ours which we’re really proud of, and which I think connect naturally with the nocturnal world the compilation speaks of, and a cover of ‘Candy Says’ which is one of the first songs the very early version of Hot Chip played when we were still at school.”

The album ends with Taylor’s father reading an excerpt of Finnegans Wake by James Joyce.

Hot Chip’s last album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, came out in June 2019 via Domino (stream it here and read our positive review of the album here). The album was the follow-up to 2015’s Why Make Sense?, although in 2018 Taylor released a new solo album, Beautiful Thing, also via Domino.

Hot Chip’s Late Night Tales Compilation Tracklist:

1. Christina Vantzou – “At Dawn”

2. Hot Chip – “Nothing's Changed” (Exclusive track)

3. Rhythm & Sound ft. Cornell Campbell – “King In My Empire”

4. Pale Blue – “Have You Passed Through This Night”

5. Suzanne Kraft – “Femme Cosmic”

6. Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back”

7. PlanningToRock – “Much To Touch”

8. Charlotte Adigery – “1,618”

9. Mike Salta – “Hey Moloko”

10. Matthew Bourne – “Somewhere I Have Never Travelled”

11. Hot Chip – “Candy Says” (Velvet Underground cover version – Exclusive track)

12. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Who I Am & Why I Am Where”

13. About Group – “The Long Miles”

14. Beatrice Dillon –”Workaround Two”

15. Hot Chip – “Worlds Within Worlds” (Exclusive track)

16. Daniel Blumberg – “The Bomb”

17. Nils Frahm – “Ode”

18. Hot Chip – “None Of These Things” (Exclusive track)

19. Neil Taylor – “Finnegans Wake” excerpt (Exclusive track)

