News

All





Hot Chip Announce Livestream Featuring Jarvis Cocker to Benefit Homeless Charity Crisis The Livestream Will Also Include DJ Sets from Superorganism, Django Django, Kero Kero Bonito, and More





Hot Chip have announced that they will be hosting a charity livestream event, “Hot Chip and Friends,” on December 18 (next Friday). Proceeds will support Crisis, a British charity for the homeless. The livestream is set to feature back-to-back DJ sets from Hot Chip, Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker, Dillon Francis, Superorganism, Kero Kero Bonito, LA Priest, Django Django, Para One, Lou Hayter, Mighty Mouse, and Myd.

The band had this to say about the event in a press release: “We’re glad to be able to support the essential work that Crisis is doing to support people who are homeless at this time of year when so many factors combine to make life extremely difficult for people on the streets or in temporary accommodation. Thank you to Crisis and to you for your donations.”

The “Hot Chips and Friends” livestream will start at 3 p.m. EST and continue into the early morning. All ticket proceeds will go to Crisis. Tickets can be bought here.

Earlier this month, Hot Chip shared a Dillon Francis remix of their song “Straight to the Morning,” a collaboration between the band and Jarvis Cocker. The original version of “Straight to the Morning” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Hot Chip’s most recent album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, came out in June 2019 on Domino.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.