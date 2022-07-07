News

Hot Chip Share New Song “Eleanor” Freakout/Release Due Out August 19 via Domino

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Hot Chip are releasing a new album, Freakout/Release, on August 19 via Domino. Now they have shared its second single, “Eleanor.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Frontman Alexis Taylor says of the song: “It’s about the world smashing into you, waves crashing into you, all-encompassing pain, and how you have to walk through it. The verses are about separation when families are divided against their will. It’s about strong friends. It’s also about Samuel Beckett giving Andre The Giant lifts to school, and about how Beckett must have learned a lot from Andre’s wisdom.”

Previously Hot Chip shared the album’s first single, “Down,” via a video for it. “Down” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Hot Chip features Owen Clarke, Al Doyle, Joe Goddard, Felix Martin, and Alexis Taylor. Freakout/Release is the follow-up to 2019’s A Bath Full of Ecstasy. It was recorded at the band’s own Relax & Enjoy Studio in East London, which Doyle had put together before the pandemic and during COVID-19’s first year. The sound of the album was inspired by the band’s cover of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” which they often perform live. “The idea of being out of control is always there in dance music, in a positive sense,” said Doyle, in a previous press release, of the cover’s influence on the album.

“By the time we were able to be back together, we were turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly,” added Taylor.

Goddard said current times influenced the album’s lyrics. “We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways,” he explained. “There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks.”

The album features Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon on “The Evil That Men Do,” British DJ and musician Lou Hayter on “Hard to Be Funky,” and production duo Soulwax on the album’s title track.

In 2020, Hot Chip teamed up with Jarvis Cocker for the new song “Straight to the Morning,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list but isn’t featured on the new album. They also shared a Dillon Francis remix of the song. In 2021, Goddard teamed up with New York City based singer/songwriter Amy Douglas as HARD FEELINGS and they released their self-titled debut album in November via Domino. Last year Hot Chip also produced Girl Ray’s “Give Me Your Love” single and this March Ibibio Sound Machine released a new Hot Chip-produced album, Electricity.

Hot Chip Tour Dates:

July 8th – Cruilla Barcelona

July 15th – Super Bock Super Rock, Lisbon

16th July 16th – Beat Herder, Clitheroe

August 5th – Junction 1 Summer Series, Glasgow

August 6th – Wide Skies & Butterflies, Norfolk

August 18th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston

August 19th - Resident @ Chalk, Brighton

August 23rd - Rough Trade East, London (DJ set)

September 2nd – Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga

September 21st – o2 Academy Brixton, London

September 22nd – o2 Academy Brixton, London

September 23rd – o2 Academy Brixton, London

September 24th – o2 Academy Brixton, London

October 1st – Tempodrom, Berlin

October 2nd – Live Music Hall, Cologne

October 3rd – AB Ballroom, Brussels

October 5th – Tivoli Ronda, Utrecht

October 8th – Olympia, Paris

