Hot Chip Share Quirky Dolphin-Tastic Video for “Positive” and Announce New Tour Dates

Hot Chip released a new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, in June 2019 via Domino (stream it here and read our positive review of the album here). Now they have shared a quirky video for album highlight "Positive" that features flying dolphins, among other things. The band has also announced some new tour dates. Sebastian Strasser directed the clip. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Strasser had this to say about the video in a press release: "This film is about love and the lack of it; about the tension between the natural flow of energy versus our social constructs. The free soul is rare."

The press release describes "Positive" in more detail: "The song attempts to understand how someone copes with illness, sadness, and living a lonely life on the streets. The song tackles a dark subject matter while offering the protagonist a moment of respite through music: a juxtaposition between the frenetic euphoria of the sound and the melancholy of one human being, just hoping that someone, somewhere, cares."

Previously they shared a video for its first single, "Hungry Child" (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared another song from it, "Melody of Love," also via a video for it (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then when the album was released album track "Positive" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a twisted video for the album's "Spell." Then they shared a video for the album's title track, "A Bath Full of Ecstasy," in which they became retro video game characters from 1988.

For A Bath Full of Ecstasy, the band (Owen Clarke, Al Doyle, Joe Goddard, Felix Martin, and Alexis Taylor) worked with outside producers for the first time: France's Philippe Zdar of Cassius (who alas just tragically passed away) and Scotland's Rodaidh McDonald. The album was recorded in Paris and London. Turner-prize winning artist Jeremy Deller and Fraser Muggeridge Studio created the album's artwork. The album is the follow-up to 2015's Why Make Sense?, although in 2018 founding member/lead vocalist Alexis Taylor released a new solo album, Beautiful Thing, also via Domino.

Hot Chip Tour Dates:

02-01 - Sula Vineyards - Nashik, India

02-29 - Maccabe Park - Wollongong, AU

03-01 - Kambri - Canberra, AU

03-04 - The Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, AU

03-06 - Enmore Theatre - Newtown, AU

03-07 - Forum Theatre - Melbourne, AU

03-08 - Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre - Meredith, AU

04-03 - Campo De Golf Briceno 18 - Bogota, CO

04-04 - Campo De Golf Briceno 18 - Bogota, CO

04-07 - House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

04-08 - Stubbs BBQ, Austin, TX

04-11 - Coachella Festival, Indio, CA

04-12 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

04-14 - Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

04-16 - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

04-18 - Coachella Festival, Indio, CA

05-01 - Murcia Warm Up, Murcia, ES

06-12 - Lovebox, London, UK

06-13 - Parklife, Manchester, UK

