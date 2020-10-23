News

Hot Chip Team Up with Jarvis Cocker for New Song “Straight to the Morning” Song Available on 10-Inch Vinyl January 15, 2021 (Plus Watch JARV IS… Perform at the Barbican)

Photography by Rami Afifi



Hot Chip have enlisted Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker for a brand new song, “Straight to the Morning,” which was shared via a video for it. The song will be available on a limited edition 10-inch vinyl on January 15, 2021 via Domino. Réalité directed the video, which features a teenage girl sleepover gone bad. Hot Chip originally intended the song for Dua Lipa, but when the band were DJing together with Cocker at Paris’ Les Bains-Douches they hatched the idea to get him involved instead. Listen below.

In July, Cocker released a new album Beyond the Pale under his new band’s moniker JARV IS…. JARV IS… recently did a set at London’s Barbican Centre in their exhibition “Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer.” They covered The Velvet Underground and The Fall and did some originals. Watch that session below as well.

Hot Chip collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Straight to the Morning’ is a disco anthem about going out, for a time when people really can’t, and it features our friend Jarvis Cocker urging us to go ‘straight through until the break of dawn.’ Somehow he seems an unlikely figure in this all, and we like it that way.”

Cocker had this to say: “This was the very last musical session I was involved in before lockdown. It felt very poignant to be singing a song about dancing all night long in a club whilst knowing it wouldn’t be possible to do such a thing for the foreseeable future. We danced around the studio quite a lot in the meantime though. It was fun to be a member of the Straight Through Crew for a day.”

The limited edition 10-inch will include the original version, along with a Mighty Mouse remix and some playing cards.

Earlier this month Hot Chip were the latest artists to take part in the Late Night Tales series, in which musicians are tasked with putting out a chilled out mix to be listened to late at night. Their Late Night Tales album featured four previously unreleased Hot Chip tracks and was previewed by one of them, a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says.”

Hot Chip’s last album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, came out in June 2019 via Domino (stream it here and read our positive review of the album here). The album was the follow-up to 2015’s Why Make Sense?, although in 2018 Taylor released a new solo album, Beautiful Thing, also via Domino.

JARV IS… features Cocker (vocals, guitar, percussion), Serafina Steer (harp, keyboards, vocals), Emma Smith (violin, guitar vocals), Andrew McKinney (bass, vocals), Jason Buckle (synthesizer and electronic treatments), and Adam Betts (drums, percussion, vocals). The project started as a live band in 2017 and they began recording their shows. Then they took the live recordings to Narcissus Studios in Neasden, London, where overdubs and vocals were added. Additional post-production work was done at Jason Buckle’s Place du Big Boss studio in Raynes Park, London. Craig Silvey mixed the album at Toast Studios in West London.

You can read our album review of Beyond the Pale here. Plus, in July we posted our podcast interview with Cocker, via the Why Not Both podcast we present, and you can hear that here.

