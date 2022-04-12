News

Hotel Shares New EP "Night Swim"





Over the two years, Sydney writer and producer Andy Tudehope has been releasing music under his moniker Hotel, crafting addictive genre fusions that effortlessly combine inspirations from the world of punk, electronic, indie rock, and rap. Tudehope introduced himself in 2020 with his first single, “Loose Change,” before building attention in his native Australia with his following singles, “Meraki,” “Holy Smokes,” and “These Days.” Now these singles have culminated in Tudehope’s debut six-track EP, Night Swim.

Though it is only six tracks, Night Swim manages to be both alluring and relentlessly idiosyncratic, bouncing between an addictive mix of genres. Opener “Meraki” is a brilliant dancefloor-filler, full of bright new wave synths and bursting with driving rhythms. Meanwhile, “Loose Change” and “Holy Smokes” see Tudehope teaming with his childhood friend Obi III for a feature, adding rap to the mix of spikey dance punk. Finally, the EP’s new additions hold up equally well against the singles, with “Limbo” diving into the world of fuzzy indie rock and “Slow Cooking” marrying spacey psychedelic melodies, shimmering bursts of synths, and a standout guitar solo.

As Tudehope describes, “Night Swim is about creating a collection of music that looks to take listeners to an introspective place through the lyrics and reflect on the parts of life which may seem overwhelming at times i.e money, relationship and the unknown and pairs these thoughts with music that looks to make your hips swing and feet tap. The contrast between message and feeling highlights the idea that when things feel overwhelming sometimes something a simple as dancing can make everything feel ok for a while.”

Check out the full EP below, out everywhere now.

