News

All





Hotly Tipped Electronic Artist Julia-Sophie Releases New Single Tomorrow Watch the video for "and you know it" ahead of new EP release next month

Photography by Siobhán Cox



Hotly tipped electronic artist Julia-Sophie releases her new single “and you know it” tomorrow (Friday 19th March). The second cut to be taken from her forthcoming EP </3, “and you know it” is a seductive piece of introspective pop that takes its creator’s experimental nuances further along the avant garde path.

The follow-up to “I wish” which came out in January, “and you know it” further highlights Julia-Sophie as one of the UK’s most prestigious new talents. Drawing comparisons with artists as diverse as The Knife, FKA Twigs, Laurie Anderson and Cocteau Twins, this latest composition expresses the feelings of resigning one’s self to heartbreak by way of an almost sarcastic swipe at romantic loss.

Fusing classic 80s synth-pop melodies, dream pop ambience and drum’n’bass beats with poignant lyrics, “and you know it” represents the sound of someone wholly unafraid to cross-pollinate sonic landscapes and genres.

Talking about “and you know it”, Julia-Sophie explains, “When I wrote the song I had just had an intense fight with someone who wanted to break up with me and I was feeling incredibly sad and hurt. I guess there’s such a thin line between love and hate and by living this intense love, one that seemed so everlasting, through this bad moment, I was experiencing how quickly it could all turn to feelings of hate. Although my immediate impulse was to write something sarcastic and bitter, the truth is that underneath, I was feeling incredibly vulnerable for being so in love and heartbroken at the thought of this relationship being lost.”

Having already been featured in Under the Radar at the beginning of the year as one of our 21 More For 2021, Julia-Sophie has since been played on BBC 6Music by Nemone, Lauren Laverne and Don Letts. Which is a tremendous achievement for a fully independent, DIY artist.

“and you know it” comes out tomorrow on Bandcamp and all streaming platforms. Here’s the exquisite video which is well worth five minutes of anyone’s time.

The full EP </3 then follows on Friday 22nd April featuring “cctv”, “I wish” and “love let you down” alongside “and you know it”

Bandcamp

Spotify