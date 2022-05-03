News

Hovvdy Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “Hide” billboard for my feelings EP Due Out May 27 via Grand Jury

Photography by Taylor Clark



Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have announced a new EP, billboard for my feelings, and shared a new song from it, “Hide,” via a video for the single. Billboard for my feelings is due out May 27 via Grand Jury and it includes two recent singles, “Town” and “Everything.” Check out “Hide” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release Taylor says “Hide” is “a lighthearted song about learning when to let your thoughts run wild and when to batten them up.”

In March, Hovvdy shared the EP’s, “Everything,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In April, they shared the EP’s “Town,” via a video for it.

Andrew Sarlo co-produced the EP with the band. It follows the band’s 2021 album, True Love, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and also produced by Sarlo.

Martin had this to say about the EP in the press release: “I allowed myself to focus more on how everything feels, and a little less about telling a complex story. Both are super valuable—how a melody or texture makes you feel, versus how a super-emotional piece of songwriting impacts you.”

Taylor adds: “We got to have more fun; we got to cut back. I’m realizing there are many forms Hovvdy can return to, and this EP is a different form.”

billboard for my feelings Tracklist:

1. Ruby

2. Hide

3. Everything

4. Town

Hovvdy Tour Dates:

5/3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ~

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ~

5/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street ~

5/7 - Lawrence, MO @ The Bottleneck ~

5/8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street ~

5/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

6/5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room +

6/7 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah +

6/8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +

6/10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge +

6/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

6/12 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux +

6/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

6/15 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +

6/17 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

6/18 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s +



~ w/ Molly Parden

+ w/ Mini Trees

