Hovvdy Share New Version of “Ruby” For The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack billboard for my feelings EP Due Out May 27 via Grand Jury

Photography by Muriel Margaret



Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have shared a new version of “Ruby” from their recent EP, billboard for my feelings. The new version is featured in the newly-released game, The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack. Listen below.

Billboard for my feelings came out in May via Grand Jury. It featured the songs “Hide,” “Everything,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Town,”

The band’s most recent album, True Love, came out in 2021 and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

