Tuesday, September 28th, 2021  
Hovvdy Share Video for New Song “Blindsided”

True Love Due Out This Friday via Grand Jury

Sep 28, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) are releasing a new album, True Love, this Friday via Grand Jury. Now they have shared one more song from it, “Blindsided” via a video for it. Hayden Hubner directed the video. Watch it below.

Martin had this to say about the song in a press release: “There was a huge magnolia tree across the street from the house where I grew up. I have this vivid memory of a storm rolling in and climbing up so high I stuck my head out the top. This song is filled with similar memories, the kind that push and pull you. I was so scared and I was so happy.”

Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) produced True Love, which was recorded at his studio in Los Angeles throughout 2020. The band’s last album was 2019’s Heavy Lifter.

Previously the band shared the album’s title track, “True Love,” via a video. “True Love” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Hovvdy shared two more songs from the album, “Junior Day League” and “Around Again,” both via videos.

The duo collectively had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “This collection of songs feels to us like a return to form, writing and recording songs for ourselves and loved ones. Spending less energy consumed with how people may respond freed us up to put our efforts into creating an honest, heartfelt album that spans a range of sonic landscapes, yet feels like a singular breath.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

