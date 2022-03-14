News

Hovvdy Share Video for New Song “Everything” U.S. Tour Starts Next Month

Photography by Adam Alonzo



Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have shared a new song, “Everything,” via a video for it. It comes after their 2021 album, True Love, and ahead of their U.S. tour dates, which start in April. Andrew Sarlo co-produced and mixed the song and Boone Patrello directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Taylor simply had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Everything’ is a song about having fun even when you miss the mark.”

True Love, which was released via Grand Jury, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) produced True Love, which was recorded at his studio in Los Angeles throughout 2020. The band’s last album was 2019’s Heavy Lifter.

Previously the band shared the album’s title track, “True Love,” via a video. “True Love” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Hovvdy shared two more songs from the album, “Junior Day League” and “Around Again,” both via videos. That was followed by “Blindsided,” also shared via a video and again one of our Songs of the Week.

Hovvdy Tour Dates:

3/14 - London, UK @ Omeara - SOLD OUT

4/16 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock ~

4/17 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ~

4/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl ~

4/20 - Nashville TN @ The End ~

4/21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ~

4/22 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ~

4/23 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage ~

4/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ~

4/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~

4/27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ~

4/29 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair ~

4/30 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère ~

5/1 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G ~

5/2 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ~

5/3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ~

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ~

5/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street ~

5/7 - Lawrence, MO @ The Bottleneck ~

5/8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street ~

5/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

6/5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room +

6/7 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah +

6/8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +

6/10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge +

6/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

6/12 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux +

6/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

6/15 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +

6/17 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

6/18 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s +



~ w/ Molly Parden

+ w/ Mini Trees

