Hurray for the Riff Raff Announces Album, Shares Video for New Song “RHODODENDRON”

Hurray for the Riff Raff (the project of Alynda Segarra) has announced the release of a new album, LIFE ON EARTH, which will be out on February 18, 2022 via Nonesuch. They have also shared a video for their new song “RHODODENDRON.” Check out the Lucia Honey-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist.

Segarra states in a press release that the new song is about “finding rebellion in plant life. Being called by the natural world and seeing the life that surrounds you in a way you never have. A mind expansion. A psychedelic trip. A spiritual breakthrough. Learning to adapt, and being open to the wisdom of your landscape. Being called to fix things in your own backyard, your own community.”

Director Honey adds: “We wanted to create something surreal, playful, and saturated that indulged heavily in the aesthetic of the early ’90s. Alynda and I had many overlapping visual and philosophical references which sparked the initial collaboration. We wanted to make this video an homage to Gregg Araki’s Teenage Apocalypse trilogy but as a nature documentary crossover. I came across Araki’s work as a queer teenager, and he’s always been a big inspiration. Sex, blood, punk rock, camp, etc.

“We live in a moment where the future is bleaker and more unknown than ever, so there becomes a deep comfort in nostalgia and reliving the past. Through our talks, I realized Alynda’s new album touches on many of these same subjects, but perhaps in reverse; running from a past that is always haunting you. Shifting into a more refined self/identity through confronting one’s trauma and baggage. It was easy to reach collaborative synergy for this video project because we’re both interested in tackling similar issues.”

LIFE ON EARTH was produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver, Kevin Morby). The previous Hurray for the Riff Raff album, The Navigator, came out in 2017.

LIFE ON EARTH Tracklist:

1. WOLVES

2. PIERCED ARROWS

3. POINTED AT THE SUN

4. RHODODENDRON

5. JUPITER’S DANCE

6. LIFE ON EARTH

7. nightqueen

8. PRECIOUS CARGO

9. ROSEMARY TEARS

10. SAGA

11. KiN

