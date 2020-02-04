News

I Break Horses Announce First New Album in Six Years, Share Video for New Song “Death Engine” Warning Due Out May 8 via Bella Union

Photography by Fredrik Balck



Sweden's I Break Horses (the project of Maria Lindén) have announced a new album, Warning, and shared its first single, "Death Engine," via a video for the new song. Warning is the band's first new album in six years and is due out May 8 via Bella Union. Watch the "Death Engine" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art.

Warning is the follow-up to 2014's Chiaroscuro. "It has been some time in the making," Lindén acknowledges in the press release announcing the album. "About six years, involving several studios, collaborations that didn't work out, a crashed hard drive with about two years of work, writing new material again instead of trying to repair it. New studio recordings, erasing everything, then recording most of the album myself at home."

For a while Lindén was working on instrumental tracks. "It wasn't until I felt an urge to add vocals and lyrics," she says, "that I realized I was making a new I Break Horses album."

Eventually she got producer/mixing engineer Chris Coady (Beach House, TV on the Radio) involved to mix the album. "Before reaching out to Chris I read an interview where he said, 'I like to slow things down. Almost every time I love the sound of something slowed down by half, but sometimes 500% you can get interesting shapes and textures,'" Lindén says. "And I just knew he'd be the right person for this album."

As its title suggests, Lindén says Warnings deals partly with our troubled era. "It's not a political album," she says, "though it relates to the alarmist times we live in. Each song is a subtle warning of something not being quite right."

As for "Death Engine," Lindén says: "The song, which was written in connection to a close friend's suicide attempt, also reflects upon the increasing reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death among Generation Z, with this age group having more mental health issues than any other generation."

Summing up Warnings and the delay between albums, Lindén says: "Nowadays, the attention span equals nothing when it comes to how most people consume music. And it feels like songs are getting shorter, more 'efficient'. I felt an urge to go against that and create an album journey from start to finish that takes time and patience to listen to. Like, slow the fuck down!"

Warning Tracklist:

1. Turn

2. Silence

3. l a r m

4. I'll Be The Death of You

5. d e n l i l l a p å s e a v l y c k a

6. The Prophet

7. Neon Lights

8. I Live at Night

9. Baby You Have Travelled For Miles Without Love in Your Eyes

10. Death Engine

11. a b s o l u t a m o l l p u n k t e n

12. Depression Tourist

