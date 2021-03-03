News

Ian Daniel Kehoe Shares New Single “Solid Gold” Disco Body Buzz Due Out This Friday on Tin Angel





Ian Daniel Kehoe (drummer for The Weather Station) has shared a new single titled “Solid Gold.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album Disco Body Buzz, which will be out this Friday (Mar. 5) on Tin Angel. Listen to it below.

Kehoe has this to say about “Solid Gold” in a press release: “To me, the sound of solid gold is the brilliance of existence. And the song, a balance of fierce percussion and radiant melodic intervals, is very much that. Commanding solidity and bright, clear, warm harmonic textures created with analogue subtractive synthesis. Although, as always, the heart of the song is the song—a timeless chorus akin to (and influenced by the love and study of) the writing of artists such as Pet Shop Boys and Jam & Lewis. A transportive composition which feels like walking steadily into the brightest source of light in any given environment—the light of the city, or the light of nature—upright and fascinated.”

Last month, Kehoe shared a video for the song “Colour Application,” which featured guest vocals from The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman and was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Weather Station’s most recent album, Ignorance, came out last month on Fat Possum. Read our review of it here.

