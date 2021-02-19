 Ian Daniel Kehoe Shares New Song “Colour Application” (Feat. The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, February 19th, 2021  
Ian Daniel Kehoe Shares New Song “Colour Application” (Feat: The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman)

Disco Body Buzz Due Out March 5 on Tin Angel

Feb 18, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Ian Daniel Kehoe (drummer for The Weather Station) has shared a video for his new single “Color Application,” which features guest vocals from The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman. It serves as the latest single from his upcoming album, Disco Body Buzz, which will be out on March 5 via Tin Angel. Check out the Mike Giganti-directed video below.

Giganti speaks about the concept behind the video in a press release, stating: “I’m constantly trying to avoid real life, and if a mirror can be a door then why not a pencil or a paintbrush or a music video? If struggling to make something that doesn’t exist is real by virtue of the struggle then maybe it should be documented. It is (so far) impossible to turn our entire shared consciousness into a cartoon, but hopefully by opening a small door we can at least sneak a few people through. I think this video is a door.” 

The Weather Station’s most recent album, Ignorance, came out earlier this month on Fat Possum. Read our review of it here.

