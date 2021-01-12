News

IAN SWEET Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Drink the Lake” Show Me How You Disappear, Will Be Out March 5 via Polyvinyl





IAN SWEET, the project of Jilian Medford, has shared a self-directed video for her new song “Drink the Lake.” The song will be featured on Medford’s third studio album under the IAN SWEET moniker, Show Me How You Disappear, which will be out March 5 via Polyvinyl. The video for “Drink the Lake,” as well as the album art and tracklist for Show Me How You Disappear, is featured below.

In a press release, Medford states that her new song “taps into my own twisted logic to try and break away from obsessive thought patterns.” She adds: “It turned into a pop anthem of seemingly silly ways to try and forget someone, like saying their name backwards, but I feel these devices contributed to my healing.”

Show Me How You Disappear was recorded by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Empress Of) and Andy Seltzer (Maggie Rogers), among others, and was mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Yeah Yeah Yeahs). Medford wrote the album after undergoing therapy during a dark period of mental health struggles, which informs much of the subject matter on the album and even influenced her artistic process during the album’s creation. Medford adds in the press release: “This is the first record that I leave that space for myself. I feel a freedom on this one that I haven’t felt with the others. People always say ‘I put all of me into this,’ but I actually didn’t this time—I left space.”

Medford released her sophomore album Crush Crusher in 2018. Her most recent singles were “Dumb Driver,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Power,” both of which will be featured on Show Me How You Disappear.

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with IAN SWEET.

Show Me How You Disappear Tracklist:

1. My Favorite Cloud

2. Drink The Lake

3. Sword

4. Dirt

5. Sing Till I Cry

6. Dumb Driver

7. Get Better

8. Power

9. Show Me How You Disappear

10. I See Everything

