Wednesday, October 7th, 2020  
IAN SWEET Shares New Song “Power”

New Song Out Now on Polyvinyl

Oct 06, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
IAN SWEET, the project of Jilian Medford, has shared a new song, “Power.” It’s her second single for Polyvinyl. In August Polyvinyl announced her signing and she shared her first single for the label, “Dumb Driver.” “Dumb Driver” was one our Songs of the Week. Listen to “Power” below, followed by a teaser for the song’s video. 

“‘Power’ is a manifestation of strength,” says Medford in a press release, “something I was looking up and looking towards. I wrote this song to try to get closer to trusting the magnitude of myself as a solitary being.”

Medford released her sophomore LP, Crush Crusher, in 2018. She is at work on her third LP. 

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with IAN SWEET. 

