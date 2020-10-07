IAN SWEET Shares New Song “Power”
New Song Out Now on Polyvinyl
IAN SWEET, the project of Jilian Medford, has shared a new song, “Power.” It’s her second single for Polyvinyl. In August Polyvinyl announced her signing and she shared her first single for the label, “Dumb Driver.” “Dumb Driver” was one our Songs of the Week. Listen to “Power” below, followed by a teaser for the song’s video.
“‘Power’ is a manifestation of strength,” says Medford in a press release, “something I was looking up and looking towards. I wrote this song to try to get closer to trusting the magnitude of myself as a solitary being.”
Medford released her sophomore LP, Crush Crusher, in 2018. She is at work on her third LP.
Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with IAN SWEET.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- The War on Drugs Announce New Live Album, Share Live Version of “Pain” (News) — The War on Drugs
- IAN SWEET Shares New Song “Power” (News) — IAN SWEET
- Travis Share New Song “Waving At the Window” (News) — Travis
- Loma Share Video for New Song “Elliptical Days” (News) — Loma
- The Antlers Share First New Song in Six Years – “Wheels Roll Home” (News) — The Antlers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.