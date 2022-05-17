News

IAN SWEET Shares Video for New Single “FIGHT” From Forthcoming EP Star Stuff

Photography by Briggs Ogloff



IAN SWEET (the project of Jilian Medford) has shared a video for her new single, “FIGHT.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming EP, Star Stuff, whose release date has yet to be announced. View the Lucy Sandler-directed video below.

Medford elaborates on the track in a press release: “Spending everyday with someone, doing everything together, not knowing if the world was going to end. Leaning on someone with such heaviness, putting our entire weight and being onto each other because it’s all we had. The song plays into both the monotony of the relationship and the catastrophe that I went through after it ended. I felt so content in the relationship but then my entire world fell apart when it ended and I didn’t know how to pick myself back up and move forward.”

Director Sandler adds: “I can only describe making ‘FIGHT’ as a true celebration, a giant family affair. By the end of the day all our friends became friends, the bar owners were taking shots with everyone, and Jilian got to crowd surf which made me tear up because she was so happy. I just wanted to capture the rawness and excited vulnerability that comes with a karaoke performance.”

Earlier this year, Medford released her third studio album as IAN SWEET, Show Me How You Disappear, via Polyvinyl. It featured the songs “Dumb Driver” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Power,” “Sing Till I Cry” and “Drink the Lake” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with Medford.

Last year, Medford shared the song “f*ckthat,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

