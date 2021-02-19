News

IAN SWEET Shares Video for New Single “Sing Till I Cry” Show Me How You Disappear Due Out March 5 on Polyvinyl





IAN SWEET, the project of Jilian Medford, has shared a video for her new single “Sing Till I Cry.” It is the latest release from her upcoming album Show Me How You Disappear, which will be out on March 5 via Polyvinyl. Check out the video, directed by Medford and Will Duncan, below.

Medford speaks about the new single in a press release: “‘Sing Till I Cry’ encapsulates the aftermath of trauma and how your innocence feels like it’s been taken away from you. You forget the simplest things, what it feels like to smile, how to see things clearly. This song prompts me to heal and rediscover that lightness of being. What gives you up? What makes you cry? What gives you love?”

Previous singles released from Show Me How You Disappear are “Dumb Driver” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Power,” “Sword,” and “Drink the Lake” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with IAN SWEET.

