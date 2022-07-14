News

IAN SWEET Shares Video for New Song “Die a Million Times” Star Stuff Out Today

Photography by Christina Bryson



IAN SWEET (the project of Jilian Medford) has shared a video for her new song “Die a Million Times,” taken from her new EP, Star Stuff, which is out today. View the video below.

In a press release, Medford states: “‘Die a Million Times’ is about being stuck in a negative thought loop that you know you could escape from if you really tried but you’re not willing to let go yet. A thought loop that is so painful and destructive to your brain but yet you want to keep replaying certain memories over and over. I was living in a fantasy world about a relationship that didn’t end up working out and kept inviting in the thoughts and memories that I knew would continue to destroy me but I wasn’t ready to move on from them yet in order to help myself.”

Upon announcement of the EP in May, Medford shared the song “Fight,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Medford released her third studio album as IAN SWEET, Show Me How You Disappear, via Polyvinyl. It featured the songs “Dumb Driver” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Power,” “Sing Till I Cry” and “Drink the Lake” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with Medford.

Last year, Medford shared the song “f*ckthat,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

