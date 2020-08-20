News

All





IAN SWEET Signs to Polyvinyl; Shares New Song “Dumb Driver” SWEET is Gearing Up to Release Her Third LP





As of this morning, IAN SWEET, the project of Jilian Medford has found a new label. “Welcome to the family, IAN SWEET,” tweeted Polyvinyl. And the only way to properly celebrate is with a new song. Check out “Dumb Driver” below.

In the song, Medford knows her relationship isn’t good for her. “I’'m a dumb driver/when I'm in love/I run all the red lights,” she sings over mid-tempo drums and regretful synths. Eventually the music swells as she admits her folly: “I want to stop, I want to,” she sings, engaging the full band for a mini-breakdown.

“‘Dumb Driver’ is an examination and grieving of, both during and after, a broken relationship,” Medford says in a press release. “It describes the toxic cycle of being so overtaken by your love for someone that you put yourself in harm's way for it—like a car crash you can't look away from. On ‘Dumb Driver’ I am pleading with myself to stop the car, pull over, and get out of the situation before the damage is irreversible.”

Along with “Dumb Driver,” Medford released the disco-esque track “Sword” this summer. Prior to this, Medford released her Sophomore LP, Crush Crusher. Like “Dumb Driver,” the record tracked everything from manipulative relationships to social idealism. However, she teases that her unannounced third LP will be different.

“After pulling myself from some massive wreckage, I want to throw a party and sing about it,” she says.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with IAN SWEET.

&amp;amp;lt;a href="http://iansweetmusic.bandcamp.com/album/dumb-driver" mce_href="http://iansweetmusic.bandcamp.com/album/dumb-driver"&amp;amp;gt;Dumb Driver by IAN SWEET&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.