News

All





Ibeyi Share Video for New Single “Lavender & Red Roses” Featuring Jorja Smith Spell 31 Due Out May 6 via XL





French Cuban twin sisters Ibeyi (Naomi Díaz and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz) have shared a video for their new single, the Jorja Smith collaboration “Lavender & Red Roses.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Spell 31, which will be out on May 6 via XL. View the Lucrecia Taormina-directed video below.

Elaborating on the song and video in a press release, Lisa-Kaindé Díaz states: “We knew we wanted to create something with Jorja that would be different from what we’ve done previously that would allow us to connect with the true meaning of the song. When we came across the three sisters of fate from the Greek mythology that personify fate we knew immediately that it would be the right idea. Clotho, Lachesis, Atropos are sisters, one of them creates the thread of fate, the other analyzes it and the third one cuts it.

“‘Lavender and Red Roses’ is a song about the feeling we all experience when we love someone troubled. It could be a partner, a sibling, a parent, a friend. We wanted to talk about the pain of witnessing a loved one hurting, repeating patterns and getting lost. And how it triggers in us the desire to reach them, hold them tight and wash their troubles away with lavender and red roses. But the truth is you can’t save them, if they pull you into their darkness, you will have to protect yourself, and allow them to find their own strength and light, their own way.”

Upon announcement of Spell 31 in February, Ibeyi shared the song “Sister 2 Sister,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.