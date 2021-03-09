News

Ibeyi Share Video for New Song “Recurring Dream” From New Film How To Stop a Recurring Dream





French Cuban twin sisters Ibeyi (Naomi Díaz and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz) have shared a video for a new song titled “Recurring Dream.” The song was written and composed for Ed Morris’ feature film debut How to Stop a Recurring Dream. The duo previously collaborated with Morris, who directed the videos for their songs “River,” “Ghosts,” and “Deathless.” How to Stop a Recurring Dream is available on digital video today, and stars Ruby Barker from Netflix’s Bridgerton. Watch the video, which consists of scenes from the film, below.

Ibeyi’s most recent album, Ash, came out in 2017 on XL.

