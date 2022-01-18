News

Ibibio Sound Machine Announce New Hot Chip-Produced Album, Share New Single “All That You Want” Electricity Due Out March 25 via Merge

Photography by Jeremy De Luna



English electronic Afro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine have announced the release of a new album, Electricity. The album, produced by Hot Chip, will be out on March 25 via Merge. They have shared a new single from the album, “All That You Want.” Check it out below, along with the album’s cover art.

In a press release, Hot Chip state: “Prior to the sessions, we had run into Ibibio Sound Machine at festivals and loved watching them perform. There are very talented musicians throughout the band, and Eno is a massively charismatic, skilled singer. The sessions were hugely rewarding as Ibibio brought in friends and collaborators to add a wide array of different instruments—some of which were unfamiliar to us. The songs on this record are uniformly great, and we were really happy to be a part of making it.”

Last October, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s most recent album, Doko Mien, came out in 2019 via Merge.

