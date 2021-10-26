News

All





Ibibio Sound Machine Share New Single with Hot Chip, Announce 2022 Tour Dates “Electricity” Out Now via Merge

Photography by Simon Webb



English electronic Afro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine have collaborated with Hot Chip on their new single “Electricity.” The band has also announced U.K. tour dates for 2022. Check out the new song and list of dates below.

Frontwoman Eno Williams states in a press release: “Even in trying times, ‘without love, there’s no electricity.’ This one started out as an idea to mix Afrobeat with Giorgio Moroder–style synth vibes. The end section with Alfred’s korego [Ghanaian two-stringed folk guitar] solo was already there when we got into the studio, but then we added the big kick drum that happens underneath and Owen from Hot Chip’s crazy drum machine percussion at the end, which gave it a futuristic Afro feel when mixed with the more talking drum parts.”

The band’s most recent album, Doko Mien, came out in 2019 via Merge.

Ibibio Sound Machine 2022 Tour Dates:

Mar 30 Bath, UK – Forum

Mar 31 Worthing, UK – The Venue

Apr 01 Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

Apr 03 Birmingham, UK – The Castle & Falcon

Apr 07 Newcastle, UK – Wylam Brewery

Apr 08 Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s

Apr 09 Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

Apr 14 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.