Iceage Announce Compilation Album, Share Video For New Single “Shake The Feeling” Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 Due Out September 23 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Kim Thue



Danish band Iceage have announced the release of a compilation album, Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021, a collection of non-album tracks which will be out on September 23 via Mexican Summer. The band have shared a video for the album’s lead single and title track, “Shake The Feeling.” View the Alex Cantouris-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The new single was written and recorded during the sessions for the band’s 2018 album, Beyondless. In a press release, frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt states: “We thought this one to be a little too ‘nice’ and well behaved at the time. I didn’t want to learn the song, so I ended up improvising on the final take we did before abandoning it. In hindsight, I find the song to be completely sprawling with an impulsiveness difficult to capture on purpose. It has some of the guitar work I’m personally most proud of.”

Iceage previously shared the album tracks “All the Junk on the Outskirts” and “Lockdown Blues.” Their most recent studio album, Seek Shelter, came out last year via Mexican Summer.

Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 Tracklist:

1. All The Junk On The Outskirts

2. Shake The Feeling

3. Sociopath Boogie

4. My Mule

5. I’ll Keep It With Mine

6. Balm of Gilead

7. Broken Hours

8. I’m Ready To Make A Baby

9. Namouche

10. Order Meets Demand

11. Lockdown Blues

12. Shelter Song (Acoustic)

