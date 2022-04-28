Iceage Share New Single “All the Junk on the Outskirts,” Announce Fall Tour
Apr 28, 2022
Photography by Søren Lynggaard
Danish punks Iceage have shared a new single, “All the Junk on the Outskirts.” They have also announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Earth. Listen to the new single and view the full list of Iceage’s upcoming tour dates below.
“I consider this one of the better cuts off the Beyondless sessions, but it ended up being a misfit that wouldn’t quite fit in with the other songs as we put together the tracklisting. Like a piece belonging to a different puzzle,” states singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt in a press release. “Much like it wasn’t welcome with the others on Beyondless, it’s an anthem for those on the outside looking in.”
Iceage’s most recent album, Seek Shelter, came out last year via Mexican Summer. It features the songs “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “The Holding Hand,” “Shelter Song” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), “Gold City” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). and “High & Hurt.”
Iceage 2022 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
Thu. May 5 - Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest
Wed. May 18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^
Thu. May 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^
Fri. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^
Sat. May 21 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW ^
Sun. May 22 - Montreal, QC @ Ausgang ^
Tue. May 24 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge ^
Wed. May 25 - Portland, ME @ Space ^
Thu. May 26 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room ^
Fri. May 27 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
Sat. May 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Sun. May 29 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
Mon. May 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Fri. Jun. 3 - Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art’Rock Festival
Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival
Fri. Jun. 10 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Sat. Jun. 11 - Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente
Thu. Jun. 16 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
Fri. July 1 - Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
Sat. July 2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Sat. July 16 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Fri. July 29 - Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival
Fri. Aug. 5 - Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival
Mon. Aug. 15 - Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
Fri. Sep. 9 - Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival
Wed. Sep. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *
Thu. Sep. 22 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
Fri. Sep. 23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
Sat. Sep. 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *
Sun. Sep. 25 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *
Mon. Sep. 26 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *
Thu. Sep. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
Fri. Sep. 30 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
Sat. Oct. 1 - Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar *
Mon. Oct. 3 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *
Tue. Oct. 4 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
Wed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
Thu. Oct. 6 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
Sun. Oct. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *
Mon. Oct. 10 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *
Tue. Oct. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
Thu. Oct. 13 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *
Fri. Oct. 14 - Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *
Sat. Oct. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Substation *
^ = with Wiki
* = co-headline dates with Earth
