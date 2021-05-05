Iceage Share New Song “High & Hurt” as Part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program
Seek Shelter Due Out This Friday via Mexican Summer; 2021 Adult Swim Singles Program Lineup Announced
Iceage are releasing a new album Seek Shelter, this Friday via Mexican Summer. Now they have shared another song from it, “High & Hurt.” It was shared as part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program. The 2021 lineup for the program has also been announced. Check out “High & Hurt” below, followed by the list of artists taking part in Adult Swim Singles this year. Flock of Dimes, Chromeo, and Dawn Richard are among the notable artists taking part this year, with more to be announced.
Previously released singles from Seek Shelter are “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “The Holding Hand,” “Shelter Song” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Gold City” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).
Adult Swim Singles Program 2021 Line Up (More to Be Announced):
Dawn Richard
Chromeo
Iceage
Flock of Dimes
Pink Siifu
Armani Caesar
Oranssi Pazuzu
Alex Frankel
Moor Mother + Lonnie Holley
Billy Woods + The Koreatown Oddity
Backxwash + Dreamcrusher
Duma
Loraine James
Kono Michi
YATTA
Naujawanan Baidar
Chucky73
Cloud Rat
Kælan Mikla
Nur Jaber
Emily Wells
Feminazgûl
Rozi Plain
Marinero
Galcher Lustwerk
Green-House
Worship
Jlin
KeiyaA
Mourning [A] BLKstar
LNNCHBXX
Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:
Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall
Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group
Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East
Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds
Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
