Iceage Share New Song “High & Hurt” as Part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program Seek Shelter Due Out This Friday via Mexican Summer; 2021 Adult Swim Singles Program Lineup Announced





Iceage are releasing a new album Seek Shelter, this Friday via Mexican Summer. Now they have shared another song from it, “High & Hurt.” It was shared as part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program. The 2021 lineup for the program has also been announced. Check out “High & Hurt” below, followed by the list of artists taking part in Adult Swim Singles this year. Flock of Dimes, Chromeo, and Dawn Richard are among the notable artists taking part this year, with more to be announced.

Previously released singles from Seek Shelter are “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “The Holding Hand,” “Shelter Song” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Gold City” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Adult Swim Singles Program 2021 Line Up (More to Be Announced):

Dawn Richard

Chromeo

Iceage

Flock of Dimes

Pink Siifu

Armani Caesar

Oranssi Pazuzu

Alex Frankel

Moor Mother + Lonnie Holley

Billy Woods + The Koreatown Oddity

Backxwash + Dreamcrusher

Duma

Loraine James

Kono Michi

YATTA

Naujawanan Baidar

Chucky73

Cloud Rat

Kælan Mikla

Nur Jaber

Emily Wells

Feminazgûl

Rozi Plain

Marinero

Galcher Lustwerk

Green-House

Worship

Jlin

KeiyaA

Mourning [A] BLKstar

LNNCHBXX

Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall

Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East

Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega

Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds

Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

