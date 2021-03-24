News

All





Iceage Share Video for New Single “Shelter Song” Seek Shelter Due Out May 7 on Mexican Summer





Iceage have shared a video for their new single “Shelter Song.” It is the third single to be released from their upcoming album, titled Seek Shelter, and features vocal contributions by the Lisboa Gospel Collective. Seek Shelter will be out on May 7 via Mexican Summer. Check out the Catherine Pattinama Coleman-directed video below.

Coleman speaks about creating the video in a press release, stating: “Iceage asked me if I wanted to direct the video for ‘Shelter Song.’ As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with. So instead of making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video close to our hearts. After a crazy year of COVID-19, the world in flames and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my third trimester. In the midst of a pandemic it’s important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security, love and care, is something of great value. Love is not something one should not take for granted.”

Previously released singles from Seek Shelter are “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “The Holding Hand.”

The band’s most recent album, Beyondless, came out in 2018 on Matador. Last year, they shared the song “Lockdown Blues.”



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.