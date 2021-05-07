News

Iceage – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Seek Shelter Out Now via Mexican Summer

Photography by Fryd Frydendahl



Danish punks Iceage have released a new album, Seek Shelter, today via Mexican Summer. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our rave review of the album and you can read that here.

Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember) produced the album. The band’s lineup features Elias Bender Rønnenfelt, Jakob Tvilling Pless, Johan Surrballe Wieth, and Dan Kjær Nielsen. An additional guitarist, Casper Morilla Fernandez, also joined them to record Seek Shelter, which was mixed by Shawn Everett.

Rønnenfelt had this to say about the album in a preview press release: “When we started, I think we were just lashing out, completely blindfolded with no idea as to why and how we were doing anything. For Seek Shelter, we had a definite vision of how we wanted the album to be carved out, yet still the end result came as a surprise in terms of where we sonically were able to push our boundaries.”

Previously released singles from Seek Shelter are “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “The Holding Hand,” “Shelter Song” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Gold City” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared one last single from it, “High & Hurt,” via Adult Swim’s Singles Program.

The band’s most recent album, Beyondless, came out in 2018 on Matador. Last year, they shared the song “Lockdown Blues.”

<a href="https://iceage.bandcamp.com/album/seek-shelter">Seek Shelter by Iceage</a>

Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall

Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East

Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega

Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds

Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

