Iceage – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It
Seek Shelter Out Now via Mexican Summer
May 07, 2021
Photography by Fryd Frydendahl
Danish punks Iceage have released a new album, Seek Shelter, today via Mexican Summer. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our rave review of the album and you can read that here.
Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember) produced the album. The band’s lineup features Elias Bender Rønnenfelt, Jakob Tvilling Pless, Johan Surrballe Wieth, and Dan Kjær Nielsen. An additional guitarist, Casper Morilla Fernandez, also joined them to record Seek Shelter, which was mixed by Shawn Everett.
Rønnenfelt had this to say about the album in a preview press release: “When we started, I think we were just lashing out, completely blindfolded with no idea as to why and how we were doing anything. For Seek Shelter, we had a definite vision of how we wanted the album to be carved out, yet still the end result came as a surprise in terms of where we sonically were able to push our boundaries.”
Previously released singles from Seek Shelter are “Vendetta” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “The Holding Hand,” “Shelter Song” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Gold City” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared one last single from it, “High & Hurt,” via Adult Swim’s Singles Program.
The band’s most recent album, Beyondless, came out in 2018 on Matador. Last year, they shared the song “Lockdown Blues.”
Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:
Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. Feb. 13 - Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall
Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Thu. Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Sat. Feb. 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
Sun. Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Mon. Feb. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group
Fri. Feb. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Sat. Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Mon. Feb. 28 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
Tue. March 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Wed. March 2 - Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East
Thu. March 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Fri. March 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Sat. March 5 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Mon. March 7 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. March 8 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Wed. March 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. March 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Sat. March 12 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
Wed. March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
Thu. March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
Fri. March 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sat. March 26 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
Sun. March 27 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds
Tue. March 29 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Wed. March 30 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Thu. March 31 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
