IDLES Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “The Beachland Ballroom”
CRAWLER Due Out November 12 via Partisan
Sep 28, 2021
Photography by Tom Ham
IDLES have announced the release of their fourth studio album, CRAWLER, which will be out on November 12 via Partisan. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Beachland Ballroom,” named after the iconic venue in Cleveland, Ohio. Check out the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Frontman Joe Talbot states in a press release regarding the new song: “It’s the most important song on the album, really. There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck—we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”
Guitarist Mark Bowen adds: “I didn’t know Joe could sing like that. He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”
The band’s most recent album, Ultra Mono, came out last year via Partisan.
CRAWLER Tracklist:
1. MTT 420 RR
2. The Wheel
3. When the Lights Come On
4. Car Crash
5. The New Sensation
6. Stockholm Syndrome
7. The Beachland Ballroom
8. Crawl!
9. Meds
10. Kelechi
11. Progress
12. Wizz
13. King Snake
14. The End
