Friday, April 15th, 2022  
IDLES Perform “CRAWL!” on “Stephen Colbert”

CRAWLER Out Now via Partisan

Apr 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, IDLES made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the track “CRAWL!” from their newest album, CRAWLER. View the performance below.

CRAWLER came out last November via Partisan and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the songs “The Beachland Ballroom,” “Car Crash,” and “When the Lights Come On.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

