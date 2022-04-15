IDLES Perform “CRAWL!” on “Stephen Colbert”
CRAWLER Out Now via Partisan
Last night, IDLES made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the track “CRAWL!” from their newest album, CRAWLER. View the performance below.
CRAWLER came out last November via Partisan and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the songs “The Beachland Ballroom,” “Car Crash,” and “When the Lights Come On.”
