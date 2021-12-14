 IDLES Share Video for “When the Lights Come On” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 14th, 2021  
IDLES Share Video for “When the Lights Come On”

CRAWLER Out Now via Partisan

Dec 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tom Ham
IDLES have shared a video for “When the Lights Come On,” a track from their newest album, CRAWLER. Watch the video, directed by band member Lee Kiernan, below.

CRAWLER came out back in November via Partisan. It features the songs “The Beachland Ballroom” and “Car Crash.” Last week, St. Vincent shared an IDLES remix of her song “Pay Your Way in Pain.”

