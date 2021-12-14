IDLES Share Video for “When the Lights Come On”
CRAWLER Out Now via Partisan
Dec 13, 2021
Photography by Tom Ham
IDLES have shared a video for “When the Lights Come On,” a track from their newest album, CRAWLER. Watch the video, directed by band member Lee Kiernan, below.
CRAWLER came out back in November via Partisan. It features the songs “The Beachland Ballroom” and “Car Crash.” Last week, St. Vincent shared an IDLES remix of her song “Pay Your Way in Pain.”
