IDLES – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Ultra Mono Out Now via Partisan

Photography by Tom Ham



British political punks IDLES have released a new album, Ultra Mono, today via Partisan. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Ultra Mono includes “Mr. Motivator,” a song the band shared in May via a self-directed video for the track. When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Grounds,” also via a video. “Grounds” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “A Hymn,” via a video for it that featured the band members driving in cars with their parents through their hometowns. “A Hymn” was also one of our Songs of the Week. They also shared “Model Village” via a Michel Gondry-directed video.

Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan produced the album, with additional programming from Kenny Beats. The album features Jehnny Beth, Warren Ellis, David Yow, and Jamie Cullum.

Ultra Mono is the band’s third album. IDLES’ last album, Joy as an Act of Resistance, came out in 2018 via Partisan and was widely acclaimed. In 2019 they released a new 7-inch single, “Mercedes Marxist,” which was recorded at the same time as the last album. The A-side was previously shared in May 2019. Then in August 2019 when the single was out they digitally released the B-side, “I Dream Guillotine,” and also shared a video for “Mercedes Marxist.” Also in August 2019 a remix of Joy as an Act of Resistance track “Colossus” by trip-hop pioneer Tricky was shared. Last December the band also released a live album, A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan.

Frontman Joe Talbot had this to say about Ultra Mono in a previous press release statement: “Ultra Mono is the acceptance of now and I and you. We are not the same but behold something together that is true: the moment. I can not control anything but my ideas, my actions and my emotions, I can not control yours. In allowing our art to be momentary, we give ourselves and you the opportunity to perceive who we all are now as truth. It is an engine of all that we can’t control: our race, our age, our class and our past in the form of what we control absolutely—our music, our now.

“Joy is still an act of resistance. No more apologies. We will work hard and work honestly. Ultra Mono is joy’s engine and it goes.

“We hope that you feel a sense of strength and purpose from listening to Ultra Mono. It is meant to fill you with the violence love and the rhythm of now. You are now. You are all.

“All is love.”

Read our rave review of Joy as an Act of Resistance.

