 IDLES – Stream the New “CRAWLER” Album and Read Our Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 12th, 2021  
Subscribe

IDLES – Stream the New “CRAWLER” Album and Read Our Review of It

CRAWLER Out Now via Partisan

Nov 12, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Tom Ham
Bookmark and Share


British punks IDLES have released their new album, CRAWLER, today via Partisan. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album. Read the review here and check out the album below.

Previously the band shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Beachland Ballroom,” named after the iconic venue in Cleveland, Ohio. Then they shared a video for another song from the album, “Car Crash.” IDLES also made their American TV debut with a high-energy performance of “The Beachland Ballroom” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CRAWLER was recorded with co-producers Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, slowthai, Freddie Gibbs) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

Frontman Joe Talbot had this to say about CRAWLER in a press release: “This whole album, I tried to be more of a storyteller than I’ve ever been before, and more poetic, which I think is more honest, in an ironic way, than trying to be as blunt and down the line as possible.”

The band’s previous album, Ultra Mono, came out only last year via Partisan.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent