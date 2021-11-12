News

All





IDLES – Stream the New “CRAWLER” Album and Read Our Review of It CRAWLER Out Now via Partisan

Photography by Tom Ham



British punks IDLES have released their new album, CRAWLER, today via Partisan. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album. Read the review here and check out the album below.

Previously the band shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Beachland Ballroom,” named after the iconic venue in Cleveland, Ohio. Then they shared a video for another song from the album, “Car Crash.” IDLES also made their American TV debut with a high-energy performance of “The Beachland Ballroom” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CRAWLER was recorded with co-producers Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, slowthai, Freddie Gibbs) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

Frontman Joe Talbot had this to say about CRAWLER in a press release: “This whole album, I tried to be more of a storyteller than I’ve ever been before, and more poetic, which I think is more honest, in an ironic way, than trying to be as blunt and down the line as possible.”

The band’s previous album, Ultra Mono, came out only last year via Partisan.

<a href="https://idlesband.bandcamp.com/album/crawler">CRAWLER by IDLES</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.