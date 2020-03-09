News

Idlewild Celebrate Their 25th Year with Anniversary Tour The Band Play Six Shows in November





Idlewild turn 25 this year - I know, doesn't it make you feel old! - so to commemorate reaching such a milestone have announced a run of live dates in November.

Having initially started out as a lo-fi punk band the Edinburgh outfit have since incorporated various influences into their vast array of sound. Ranging from traditional indie rock to country and folk, Idlewild have continued to push boundaries while remaining one of the most consistent bands on the circuit. Releasing nine albums and a plethora of singles and Eps over the course of their existence, they're a band who've amassed a loyal and devoted following from the outset, picking up legions of new fans along the way.



"When Rod, Colin and I met and formed Idlewild in 1995, I don't suppose any of us expected that we'd still be playing shows and recording songs together twenty five years later," says frontman and singer Roddy Woomble. "It feels great to get the chance to celebrate the records and songs we have made together over the last quarter of a century with our fans, and these very special concerts will feature all the band members who have been part of the Idlewild family and story since 1995."



"Music is a flowing art form and Idlewild have adapted and changed as time dictated in a natural way," says Woomble. Starting in Cardiff and taking in London, Manchester, Dublin, and Belfast before returning to their homeland, the An Evening With Idlewild shows will showcase their extensive back catalogue with plenty of surprises and appearances from past band members thrown in for good measure.



Mailing list pre-sale for the shows starts at 9am on Wednesday 11th March, and fans can sign up via https://idlewild.co.uk/.



General sale opens 9:00am on Friday 13th March via https://idlewild.co.uk/ - shows are as follows:



Idlewild Tour Dates:

4th November - Tramshed, Cardiff

5th November - Electric Brixton, London

9th November - O2 Ritz, Manchester

10th November - Button Factory, Dublin

11th November - The Empire, Belfast

14th November - Usher Hall, Edinburgh