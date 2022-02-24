News

ill peach Share Video for New Single “COMATOSE” Out Now via Hardly Art

Photography by Lucy Sandler



Pop duo ill peach have shared a video for their new single “COMATOSE.” It is their contribution to the Hardly Art Singles Series. View the Lucy Sandler-directed video below.

In a press release, the duo state: “‘COMATOSE’ imitates the sound inside of our head. Like a Being John Malkovich moment. It’s the beautiful chaos that was living inside of our mind during 2020. It’s colorful and frantic but emotional and personal. We tried to capture that feeling you get when you’re dropping on the craziest rollercoaster at Six Flags. It’s aggressive and out of your control but so real and amazing and completely exotic. Wanting to feel good. Feel your best. That’s the mission.”

