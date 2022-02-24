 ill peach Share Video for New Single “COMATOSE” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 24th, 2022  
ill peach Share Video for New Single “COMATOSE”

Out Now via Hardly Art

Feb 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Lucy Sandler
Pop duo ill peach have shared a video for their new single “COMATOSE.” It is their contribution to the Hardly Art Singles Series. View the Lucy Sandler-directed video below.

In a press release, the duo state: “‘COMATOSE’ imitates the sound inside of our head. Like a Being John Malkovich moment. It’s the beautiful chaos that was living inside of our mind during 2020. It’s colorful and frantic but emotional and personal. We tried to capture that feeling you get when you’re dropping on the craziest rollercoaster at Six Flags. It’s aggressive and out of your control but so real and amazing and completely exotic. Wanting to feel good. Feel your best. That’s the mission.”

