illuminati hotties Launch New Label, Share Video for New Song “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” Snack Shack Tracks is in Partnership with Hopeless Records

Photography by Mariah Russek



Illuminati hotties (the band led by singer and songwriter Sarah Tudzin) has launched a new label, Snack Shack Tracks, and shared the label’s first song, “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” (which is just pronounced as “MOO!”), via a video for it. Snack Shack Tracks is in partnership with Los Angeles-based indie label Hopeless Records. Katie Neuhof directed the “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” video, which features some very specific framing and was inspired by the video for D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” Watch it below.

The band found success with 2018’s debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies, but when it came time to release a follow-up Tudzin found herself at odds with her then label, Tiny Engines, who didn’t have the proper infrastructure to fully release their second album. “It felt like any momentum came to a screeching halt. It felt painful to pick up a guitar, to write, to record any loose ends that needed to happen to wrap up the album,” Tudzin says in a press released. So instead, illuminati hotties self-released a new album (although carefully not referring to it as one), the acclaimed FREE I.H: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For, in 2000. Now Tudzin has a new home and more control.

“I’m incredibly stoked to be partnering with Hopeless Records on my own imprint, Snack Shack Tracks,” she says. “With everything that has brought me to where I am, I knew that the next time around I needed to seek support from folks who trusted me—who believed not only in illuminati hotties, but also in myself, and my curative vision as a creator at large. Hopeless is the perfect collaborator for IH and beyond. I am thrilled, grateful, and looking forward to an expansive future for the music that we’re all total nerds about!”

Of “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA,” Tudzin says: “Somebody told me my music is too ‘CUTE’ to take seriously. So I wrote them a love letter. I hope they’re laughing their patoots off.”

Of the video, she adds: “The springboard for the ‘MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA’ video pays tribute to the iconic music video for D’Angelo’s ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’ while demanding space for the subversion of male sexuality and flipping the dynamic of power throughout its three slimey minutes.”

The press release also states that “the video serves as a cautionary reminder to all of those who would like to even think about projecting their bullshit onto her—don’t.”

