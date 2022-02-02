News

illuminati hotties Shares New Song “Sandwich Sharer” Let Me Do One More Out Now via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless; Tour Starts Next Week





Illuminati hotties (the project of singer/songwriter Sarah Tudzin) has shared a brand new song, “Sandwich Sharer.” It follows her 2021 album, Let Me Do One More, released last October via Snack Shack Tracks in partnership with Hopeless Records, and comes ahead of her tour that starts next week. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.

Tudzin had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Sandwich Sharer’ was very much written at the precipice of unknowns—I was seeking a teammate at a time where I felt swayed by nostalgia for youth as opposed to the reality of the momentum of life. And it feels so good to be close to someone who knows you so well it’s like you finish each others’... sandwiches.”

Let Me Do One More was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Read our 2021 interview with illuminati hotties.

Let Me Do One More featured “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” (which is just pronounced as “MOO!”), a new song shared in April via a video for it. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Pool Hopping,” also via a video. It also made our Songs of the Week list. The she shared another song from it, the country-tinged “u v v p,” which features Buck Meek from Big Thief and also was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by “Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism.”

Of the album as a whole, Tudzin said in a previous press release: “The songs tell a story of my gremlin-ass running around LA, sneaking into pools at night, messing up and starting over, begging for attention for one second longer, and asking the audience to let me do one more.”

illuminati hotties tour dates:

2/8/22 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s%

2/9/22 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room%

2/10/22 - Palo Alto, CA - Stanford

2/11/22 - San Francisco - The Chapel*&

2/12/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Highland Park Ebell*&

2/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon*&

2/14/22 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole*&

2/16/22 - Austin, TX - Antone’s*&

2/17/22 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips*&

2/18/22 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge*&

2/19/22 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records*&

2/20/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory*&

2/21/22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall*&

2/22/22 - Washington, DC - Black Cat*&

2/24/22 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*&

2/25/22 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair^&

2/26/22 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church^&

2/27/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit^&

2/28/22 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar^&

3/2/22 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern^&

3/3/22 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch^&

3/4/22 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall^&

3/5/22 - Milwaukee, WI -The Back Room at Colectivo^&

3/6/22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry^&

3/10/22 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret^&

3/11/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^&

3/12/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^&

4/25/22 – Berlin, DE - Badehaus Szimplae

4/26/22 – Copenhagen, DK – Ideal Bar (Vega)

4/27/22 – Stockholm, SE – Kristallen

4/28/22 – Oslo, NO – Krøsset

4/30/22 – Hamburg, DE – HÄKKEN

5/1/22 - Oberhausen, DE – Glub Gdanska

5/2/22– Luxembourg City, LU – Rotondes

5/4/22 – London, UK – Moth Club - Sold Out

5/5/22 – Manchester, UK – YES (Basement)

5/6/22 – Leeds, UK – Headrow House

5/7/22 – Glasgow, UK – The Hug and Pint

5/9/22 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

5/10/22 – Southampton, UK – The Joiners

5/11/22 – Oxford, UK – The Jericho Tavern

5/12/22 – 5/13 – Brighton, UK – The Great Escape

5/14/22 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

5/15/22 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade Bristol

5/16 – London, UK – Moth Club

5/18/22– Paris, FR – Supersonic

5/19/22 – Brussels, BE - Botanique (Witloofbar)

5/20/22 – Rotterdam, NL – V11

5/21/22 - Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso



*w/ Katy Kirby

^w/ Pom Pom Squad

&w/Fenne Lily

%w/Mini Trees

