I’m Not From London Turns 15!

Highly respected and much loved DIY collective I'm Not From London turns fifteen this year, which is no mean feat for an independent in these dark and desperate times. Essentially the brainchild of local promoter-cum-entrepreneur Will Robinson, who set up INFL after he moved up to the city from his native Watford in the early 2000s.

Since then, I'm Not From London has launched a record label, publishing company, put on several hundred gigs and partnered with festivals, venues, freelancers, fellow independent promoters and a host of others from around the music and creative industries. Synonymous with Nottingham becoming arguably the musical hotbed of the Midlands in the UK, I'm Not From London has played a pivotal role in helping to establish the city as a force to be reckoned with alongside the likes of Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds.

2020 was meant to be a big year for INFL, with a number of special events having initially been lined up throughout the course of its twelve months. Unfortunately, Covid-19 got in the way, so their plans to launch a new community arts venue and creative hub earlier this year got shelved. Meaning they haven't been able to put on a physical gig since 16th March.

That doesn't mean to say they haven't been busy. On the contrary in fact. Since the first lockdown in March, I'm Not From London has organised or took part in numerous events and initiatives including the Light Hustle, which raised 66 hundred pound grants for creatives. Filmed a powerballad work out and later on the "Nottstopping" online festival teams which secured the imminent futures for several Nottinghamshire based businesses to help with presents and nice experiences for keyworkers. They also curated the Notts Very Long songs and the What a wonderful world video involving lots of Notts musicians.

Both those festivals were online and were streamed mainly from their venue, Fishergate Point Centre for the arts. I'm Not From London also wrote a bid that was successful which involves putting together deaf and non deaf participants with industry professionals to help them write and record songs and produce music videos in January 2021. The project is called Be Scene and Heard and is funded by Youth Music. With that and similar projects like Circle of Light happening at their venue, I'm Not From London are making a bold attempt at trying to replace the income they would have hoped to make through gigs with community projects and office space for creative businesses and freelancers.

They also launched a Crowdfunder last month which has already raised twice as much as its original target despite having another eight days left.

More info on the Crowdfunder here:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/infl-15-years-of-blood-sweat-beers/updates/135900#start

Also, as part of their birthday celebrations, I'm Not From London have teamed up with local brewery Black Iris to lauch their own 6.66% pale ale, while a book commemorating 15 Years Of I'm Not From London is also about to be published.

In terms of the record label, they currently have forty-acts signed and so far this year alone have put out critically acclaimed releases from Witch Of The East and Unknown Era.

They also began making a film back in 2009 which involved filming lots of Nottingham bands who were breaking at the time. However, a combined lack of time, funding and resources meant the film was never completed, with quite a lot of the recorded footage never being seen until now. So as part of the fifteenth anniversary celebrations, INFL are uploading a brand new video on their Instagram page every single day of the Crowdfunder campaign. Featured artists so far include Dog Is Dead, Fists, Mint Ive and Cuban Crimewave, with many more to come over the next week.

Their next release will be a track called "Renaissance" by Local Healers & Louis Cypher from an EP called Paintings On The Wall, which talks about the lack of respect and income artists have at the moment.

It goes without saying we wish them a very happy fifteenth birthday here at Under the Radar and will be raising a glass to the next fifteen too!

https://www.imnotfromlondon.com/