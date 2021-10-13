 Imarhan Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Achinkad” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 13th, 2021  
Subscribe

Imarhan Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Achinkad”

Aboogi Due Out January 28, 2022 via City Slang

Oct 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Fehti Sahraoui
Bookmark and Share


Tuareg quintet Imarhan have announced the release of their third studio album, Aboogi, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via City Slang. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Achinkad.” Check out the Hafid Mohamed Amine-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album was recorded in the group’s Aboogi Studio, the first professional studio to be built in their hometown of Tamanrasset in Southern Algeria. It features performances from Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals, Sudanese singer Sulafa Elyas, Tinariwen’s Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni, and poet Mohamed Ag Itlale.

Aboogi reflects the colors of Tamanrasset, what we experience in everyday life,” states frontman Iyad Moussa Ben Abderahmane (aka Sadam) in a press release. “We give space to the wind and the natural energies, to the sun and the sand. We want to express their colors through music.”

He adds, regarding the new song: “It’s a tribute to our people and to our land. The Tuaregs have been present since ancient times and they are still here, present to their land, faithful to their people, grateful to their ancestors, to their culture, and fully, heavily attached to their nature. They travel through the times and they are always here with this land part of their identity.”

The band’s previous album, Temet, came out in 2018 on City Slang.

Aboogi Tracklist:

1. Achinkad
2. Derhan
3. Temet
4. Tindjatan
5. Asof
6. Assossam
7. Taghadart
8. Laouni
9. Imaslan N’Assouf
10. Tamiditin
11. Adar Newlan

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent