Imarhan Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Achinkad” Aboogi Due Out January 28, 2022 via City Slang

Photography by Fehti Sahraoui



Tuareg quintet Imarhan have announced the release of their third studio album, Aboogi, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via City Slang. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Achinkad.” Check out the Hafid Mohamed Amine-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album was recorded in the group’s Aboogi Studio, the first professional studio to be built in their hometown of Tamanrasset in Southern Algeria. It features performances from Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals, Sudanese singer Sulafa Elyas, Tinariwen’s Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni, and poet Mohamed Ag Itlale.

“Aboogi reflects the colors of Tamanrasset, what we experience in everyday life,” states frontman Iyad Moussa Ben Abderahmane (aka Sadam) in a press release. “We give space to the wind and the natural energies, to the sun and the sand. We want to express their colors through music.”

He adds, regarding the new song: “It’s a tribute to our people and to our land. The Tuaregs have been present since ancient times and they are still here, present to their land, faithful to their people, grateful to their ancestors, to their culture, and fully, heavily attached to their nature. They travel through the times and they are always here with this land part of their identity.”

The band’s previous album, Temet, came out in 2018 on City Slang.

Aboogi Tracklist:

1. Achinkad

2. Derhan

3. Temet

4. Tindjatan

5. Asof

6. Assossam

7. Taghadart

8. Laouni

9. Imaslan N’Assouf

10. Tamiditin

11. Adar Newlan

