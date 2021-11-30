News

Imarhan Share New Single “Tamiditin” (Feat. Japonais) Aboogi Due Out January 28, 2022 via City Slang

Photography by Fehti Sahraoui



Tuareg quintet Imarhan have shared a new single, “Tamiditin,” which features Japonais (aka the late poet Mohamed Ag Itlale). It is the latest single release from their forthcoming third studio album, Aboogi, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via City Slang. Listen below.

Frontman Iyad Moussa Ben Abderahmane (aka Sadam) states in a press release: “Japonais’ passing has left a big void in Tuareg music. It was enough to exist in the same precious time as his poetry and music but to have recorded with him at Aboogi Studio was so special. He was an exceptional artist and personality. He listened to everyone, never critical, encouraging younger generations because he felt change is important in music. When I met him by chance, it felt like magic. He knew about Imarhan and wanted us to sing his songs because he didn’t have the strength and trusted us to carry his music on. His progressive mind and positive energy will always be part of our community and in our hearts.”

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Imarhan shared the album’s lead single “Achinkad,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. The band’s previous album, Temet, came out in 2018 on City Slang.

