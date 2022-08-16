Imarhan Share New Songs “The Distance” (Feat. Gruff Rhys) and “Tadalat,” Announce Fall Tour Dates
Aboogi Out Now via City Slang
Aug 16, 2022
Photography by Djaber Ouladheddar
Tuareg quintet Imarhan have shared two new songs: “The Distance,” a collaboration with Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals, and “Tadalat,” a B-side from Imarhan’s most recent album, Aboogi. The band have also announced a set of fall North American tour dates. Listen to the new songs and view their full list of upcoming dates below.
In a press release, Rhys states: “‘The Distance’ is my adaptation in English of Imarhan’s track ‘Tadalat.’ We recorded it for fun at the end of a session, live at the band’s Aboogi studio in the desert. Sonically, I think it channels the desolation of the desert well—with very little common language beyond music, my interpretation was based more on feeling than an attempt at direct translation. ‘The distance is long—the longing is longer.’”
Imarhan add: “‘Tadalat’ is a simple love song. From as far as you are you will see the green, the monsoon arrives and you will dive into the waiting, here you are, here is the longing dive….”
Aboogi came out in January via City Slang. The band’s previous album, Temet, came out in 2018 on City Slang.
Imarhan 2022 Tour Dates:
Aug 18 London, UK – MOTH Club*
Aug 25 Amsterdam, NL– Paradiso
Aug 26 Brussels, BE – Koekelberg Plazey
Aug 28 Saint Cloud, FR – Rock en Seine 2022
Sep 30 Lake Perris, CA – Desert Daze 2022
Oct 03 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
Oct 04 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
Oct 07 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot
Oct 08 Taos, NM – Taos Mesa Brewing
Oct 09 Albuquerque, NM – Albuquerque Folk Festival
Oct 11 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
Oct 12 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk
Oct 13 Indianapolis, IN – Square Cat Vinyl
Oct 14 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
Oct 15 Toronto, ON – Revival
Oct 16 Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz
Oct 19 Portsmouth, NH – The Press Room
Oct 20 Amherst, MA – The Drake
Oct 21 Brooklyn, NY – Sultan Room
Oct 24 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor
Oct 25 Asheville, NC – Gray Eagle
Oct 27 Austin, TX – Levitation Festival
Oct 29 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
Oct 30 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
* w/ Gruff Rhys
