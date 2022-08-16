News

Imarhan Share New Songs “The Distance” (Feat. Gruff Rhys) and “Tadalat,” Announce Fall Tour Dates Aboogi Out Now via City Slang

Photography by Djaber Ouladheddar



Tuareg quintet Imarhan have shared two new songs: “The Distance,” a collaboration with Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals, and “Tadalat,” a B-side from Imarhan’s most recent album, Aboogi. The band have also announced a set of fall North American tour dates. Listen to the new songs and view their full list of upcoming dates below.

In a press release, Rhys states: “‘The Distance’ is my adaptation in English of Imarhan’s track ‘Tadalat.’ We recorded it for fun at the end of a session, live at the band’s Aboogi studio in the desert. Sonically, I think it channels the desolation of the desert well—with very little common language beyond music, my interpretation was based more on feeling than an attempt at direct translation. ‘The distance is long—the longing is longer.’”

Imarhan add: “‘Tadalat’ is a simple love song. From as far as you are you will see the green, the monsoon arrives and you will dive into the waiting, here you are, here is the longing dive….”

Aboogi came out in January via City Slang. The band’s previous album, Temet, came out in 2018 on City Slang.

Imarhan 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug 18 London, UK – MOTH Club*

Aug 25 Amsterdam, NL– Paradiso

Aug 26 Brussels, BE – Koekelberg Plazey

Aug 28 Saint Cloud, FR – Rock en Seine 2022

Sep 30 Lake Perris, CA – Desert Daze 2022

Oct 03 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Oct 04 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Oct 07 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot

Oct 08 Taos, NM – Taos Mesa Brewing

Oct 09 Albuquerque, NM – Albuquerque Folk Festival

Oct 11 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

Oct 12 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk

Oct 13 Indianapolis, IN – Square Cat Vinyl

Oct 14 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

Oct 15 Toronto, ON – Revival

Oct 16 Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz

Oct 19 Portsmouth, NH – The Press Room

Oct 20 Amherst, MA – The Drake

Oct 21 Brooklyn, NY – Sultan Room

Oct 24 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

Oct 25 Asheville, NC – Gray Eagle

Oct 27 Austin, TX – Levitation Festival

Oct 29 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Oct 30 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

* w/ Gruff Rhys

