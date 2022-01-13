News

Imarhan Share Video for New Song “Adar Newlan” (Feat. Gruff Rhys) Aboogi Due Out January 28 via City Slang

Photography by Djaber Ouladheddar



Tuareg quintet Imarhan are releasing a new album, Aboogi, on January 28 via City Slang. Now they have shared its third single, “Adar Newlan,” which features guest vocals from Gruff Rhys (of Welsh band Super Furry Animals). It was shared via an animated video written and directed by Fantômes (Hugo & Rodolphe Jouxtel). Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Rhys, who first met Imarhan in London at an Africa Express event put on by Damon Albarn, had this to say in a press release: “My time at Aboogi with Imarhan was unforgettable. We hid from the sun and drank hot strong tea in the orange tent within the studio’s outdoor compound and exchanged musical ideas. New friends singing in multiple languages; Tamasheq, Welsh, French, English, Arabic drifted on the air from the studio door into the yard. Songs seemed to flow and grow quickly and effortlessly in these conditions. Right where the city meets the mountains, and where you can glimpse both worlds, capped by the ceiling of their gigantic sky— without barely moving your head.“

Rhys had this to add about the band’s self-built Aboogi Studio: “A simple four meter walk to the studio then to document these ideas live and in the moment—[it was] the perfect way to record. To get to visit Tamanrasset in the first place, to receive the warmest welcome possible and to travel into the desert and witness all its beautiful glory by day and its infinite stars at night was life changing enough in itself, but that’s an entirely different story!”

The band collectively had this to say about the video for “Adar Newlan”: “As we delve into their contrasting imaginations, the truth seems to slip like sand between our fingers…finally giving way to a common story, enriched by sharing and begging to be reinterpreted, again and again.”

Imarhan previously shared the album’s lead single “Achinkad,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Tamiditin,” which featured Japonais (aka the late poet Mohamed Ag Itlale).

The band’s previous album, Temet, came out in 2018 on City Slang.

Rhys released a new solo album, Seeking New Gods, last year via Rough Trade. It made our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.

Imarhan Tour Dates:

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Rennes, FR @ Théâtre L’Aire Libre

Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Grand Mix

Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Sun. Mar. 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - London, UK @ The Dome

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Gent, BE @ De Centrale

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ AB-club

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Den Haag, NL @ Paard

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Alice

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Erfurt, DE @ Franz Mehlhose

Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Gaité Lyrique

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club

Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Orléans, FR @ Astrolobe

Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Connexion

Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas

Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Madrid, ES @ Clamores

Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Braga, PT @ Teatro Circo

Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 - Lisbon, PT @ Music Box

Sat. Apr. 9, 2022 - Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 - Alicante, ES @ Alacant

Mon. Apr. 11, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

Tues. Apr. 12, 2022 - Istres, FR @ L’Usine

