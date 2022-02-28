Indie Pop Singer/Songwriter eee gee Shares Debut Album ‘Winning’

News

Brooklyn-based indie singer/songwriter Emma Grankvist debuted as eee gee last year, releasing a string of stellar indie pop singles and steadily drawing acclaim in her native Denmark ahead of her debut album, Winning. The full album is out now via Future Classic and, accompanying the release, Grankvist has also shared a new video for the album’s title track, “Winning.”

Winning sees eee gee confidently fusing strains of indie pop, soul, folk, and singer/songwriter storytelling, tracing honest recollections on her own inner journey. Sometimes that journey travels through subtle, vulnerable confessionals such as “You Don’t Have To Tell Me It’s Over” or the twinkling balladry of “Love Hurts.” Elsewhere, Grankvist’s starry-eyed confidence is on full display, especially with self-assured highlights like “Favourite Lover” or the title track.

With “Winning” eee gee takes a turn into synth pop, offering a soaring reflection on perseverance. As Grankvist explains, “The title is as sarcastic as it is triumphant. It’s about the balance between being melancholic, hopeful, and self-ironic; an upbeat, anthemic, feel-good song about being miserable.” The glittering synths and towering drums are built out of pure triumphant bombast, crafting an expansive highlight even as Grankvist is at her lowest.

Listen to the album, watch the new video for “Winning,” and read Grankvist’s track by track guide through the record below. Winning is out everywhere now via Future Classic.

Favourite Lover

..is about finding the strength in self-love, owning your melancholic habits and just feeling possessive of your heart, ‘cause you know your own worth.

Forever Dreaming

..is the classic ‘runaway bride’ story. Finding love in modern dating is such a challenge, we have toooo many options, we constantly get distracted, it feels like everybody wants to settle down and nobody wants to settle down at the same time. The curse of too many frogs turning into princes!

You Don’t Have To Tell Me It’s Over

..is one of my favorite songs from the album, it’s about being right in the middle of a breakup, that you’ve kind of stayed in for too long, and there definitely is a hidden mutual agreement that it’s over, which almost makes it even more sad.

Midnight Bounce

..is an interlude about anxiety. When we’re down we can be so vain and afraid of being looked at differently, like sharing our vulnerabilities would make us a less strong character. I feel like I have a system for my melancholy and sadness, which means I don’t want other people’s solutions when I’m down, which is hard when people want to help.

Contraband

..is about getting those strong flashes of memories with your ex, like having a dream where you wake up and think it’s real, and then the feeling stays with you for days. How do you really ever know that it’s over?

Love Hurts

..is a ballad about falling in love with someone, and even though there’s so many obstacles and your heart gets broken a bunch of times, you feel like the connection is so strong that it paves the way for your hope to overcome the fear.

Winning

..is the ultimate ’No matter how many times I get rejected in life, I still put myself out there and I do my very best to keep my hopes and dreams alive!’. I love this song and its energy. We have so many worries all the darn time, sometimes we pile up the failures and stare them, instead of being impressed and proud of all the tries. Let’s forever keep trying.

Smokey

..is about feeling like you’ve given up, but there’s just a hidden force in you trying to convince you it’s not over yet. I love this weird dialogue with myself, going in and out of strength, sadness, hopes and dreams with a pinch of humor. I had just got rejected at the music conservatory in Copenhagen for the 6th time, and I really didn’t get why, so I tried to write myself out of my head.

All Or Nothing

..is about feeling inadequate and sorry for yourself, watching everyone else succeed in life. You’re feeling paralyzed from your lack of actions, and slowly realize you’ve been snoozing your life away. It’s the unpleasant but important wake up call, the awakening from hibernation.

Killing It

..is about expectations, dreams and reality clashing, feeling excited about a new life but also anxious about what it all means. I moved to New York the same year I got the label deal with Future Classic, and I was just so overwhelmed with all the good things happening, that I had a hard time taking it in, and at the same time everyone was just so excited on my behalf. So I thought It would be fun to write a song with a bit of sarcasm telling everyone I’m killing it, because that’s what they wanna hear, and then at the same time hoping it will manifest itself and be true some day!

The Ghost In Our Hearts

..is a cute little interlude about being in love with a new person, but not really knowing where to place your old lover. It’s about acknowledging the relationships you’ve had in your life, even though we move on, we need to cherish all our memories and the people we’ve known.

Post Blue

..is actually the first song I wrote for the album, I starting writing it because my ex boyfriend kept reappearing in my life, and I felt so powerless every time he did. I loved him so much, but I also knew we were both moving on, so in the end it just felt like we were prolonging the grief, and not healing the ‘post blue heart’. It’s a song that takes me back to that exact moment every time.

To me it’s the perfect beautiful sad song.

Marathon Cry

..is basically me trying to find myself in every guy I met, in all of my twenties, haha. I love the storytelling of this one.

It’s about being fearless in courting someone aggressively, and then getting disappointed and confused every time it doesn’t work out.

I remember I asked my therapist why I kept getting rejected, and she wisely said ‘You only choose guys that don’t know what they want, because you haven’t really figured out what you want yourself’, I liked that.