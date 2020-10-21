News

Indiepop Legends Heavenly to Release Career Spanning Singles Compilation A Bout De Heavenly Comes Out in December via Damaged Goods





Indiepop legends Heavenly are to release a career spanning singles compilation in December entitled A Bout De Heavenly.

Containing 17 songs released over the band's seven year existence between 1990 and 1996, A Bout De Heavenly is released on 11th December through Damaged Goods, and comes out as a limited edition vinyl (500 blue, 500 pink) and CD.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

"Art School"

"Atta Girl"

"Dig Your Own Grave"

"Escort Crash On Marston Street"

"Hearts And Crosses"

"I Fell In Love Last Night"

"I'm Not Scared Of You"

"Our Love Is Heavenly"

"Over And Over"

"P.U.N.K. Girl"

"She Says"

"So Little Deserve"

"So?"

"Space Manatee"

"Trophy Girlfriend"

"Wrap My Arms Around Him"

"You Tore Me Down"

Formed in 1990 from the ashes of Talulah Gosh, themselves often cited as spearheading the C86 movement (despite not featuring on the cassette from which it's name was taken!). Heavenly were Amelia Fletcher (vocals & guitar), Mathew Fletcher (drums), Peter Momtchiloff (guitar), Rob Pursey (bass) and Cathy Rogers (keyboards).

As well as the singles and respective B-sides featured on this compilation, Heavenly also went onto record four critically acclaimed albums culminating in Operation Heavenly which came out in 1996. However, shortly after, Mathew Fletcher tragically took his own life so the remaining members retired the name Heavenly.

Nevertheless, Amelia Fletcher, Rob Pursey and Peter Momtchiloff continued to make music afterwards as Marine Research then Tender Trap. While both Fletcher and Pursey also perform with Fay Hallam (ex Makin Time), Andy Lewis and Ian Button in The Catenary Wires as well as recently putting out a single with Hue from The Pooh Sticks under the moniker Swansea Sound entitled "Corporate Indie Band".

Here's the gorgeous "I Fell In Love Last Night" which came out on Sarah Records some 30 years ago!

The album can be pre-ordered from the Damaged Goods website here.