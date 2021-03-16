News

Indiepop Supergroup The Catenary Wires Release New Single See the video for "Mirrorball" before it hits the shops next month





Indiepop supergroup The Catenary Wires have announced the release of a single next month. “Mirrorball” comes out on 7” vinyl and digital formats via Skep Wax Records (UK & Europe)/Shelflife Records (America) on Friday 16th April. The first single to be released from the band’s forthcoming album Birling Gap,” Mirrorball” is a song of joy and regret, innocence and experience that’s both reminiscent of the past but also up to date with the present.

Having initially started the band as a duo - founder members Amelia Fletcher (vocals,guitar) and Rob Pursey (guitar) recruited Fay Hallam (keyboards), Ian Button (drums) and Andy Lewis (bass) for The Catenary Wires’ latest incarnation. Which if “Mirrorball” is anything to go by, might just be their most inspired and fulfilling piece of music to date.

Amelia Fletcher takes up the story of “Mirrorball”.

“Mirrorball takes two lonely single people, and takes them for a night out in an 80s disco. Surrounded by divorcees and middle-aged drunks, will they be too shy to talk, or will they find some love action? Is this going to be heaven or hell? This is definitely the most positive and the most romantic duet The Catenary Wires have ever released. With delicate - and not so delicate - musical tributes to the 80s, Mirrorball starts off sceptical, but ends up falling in love with the music of a decade that was pure, unsubtle, tasteless and synthetic. The 80s disco turns out to be heavenly!”

Having all cut their teeth in various bands and projects since the 1980s - Fletcher with Tallulah Gosh then Heavenly alongside Pursey, Hallam with critically acclaimed mod revivalists Makin’ Time, Button in Thrashing Doves and Death In Vegas among a host of others, and Lewis with Pimlico, Spearmint and most recently playing bass in Paul Weller’s band. The Catenary Wires only recently became a five-piece which should be a mouthwatering prospect both live and when the new album comes out later this year.

In order to celebrate the 80s theme of the single, The Catenary Wires will also be hosting a special 80s themed night at the virtual How Does It Feel To Be Loved? Disco on Saturday 27th March HERE.

In the meantime, here’s the 80s themed video for the single.

“Mirrorball” is available to download (digital) and pre-order (vinyl) from The Catenary Wires Bandcamp page now.

