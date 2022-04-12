News

Indigo De Souza Expands 2022 Tour, Shares Live Video for “Real Pain” Any Shape You Take Out Now via Saddle Creek

Photography by Kyler Vollmar



North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza has announced a new set of fall headlining dates for her 2022 tour in support of her most recent album, Any Shape You Take. De Souza has also shared a live video for the album track “Real Pain.” View the Andrew Anderson-directed video below, along with a full list of tour dates.

Any Shape You Take came out last September via Saddle Creek. It featured the songs “Kill Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Hold U,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our recent interview with De Souza on Any Shape You Take.

Indigo De Souza 2022 Tour Dates:

4/20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat ~

4/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg - SOLD OUT ~

4/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg - SOLD OUT ~

4/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale ~

4/28 - South Bulington, VT @ Higher Ground - SOLD OUT ~

4/29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom - SOLD OUT ~

4/30 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony ~

5/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

5/7 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

5/9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

5/11 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

5/12 - Margate, EN @ Elsewhere

5/13-14 @ Brighton, EN @ The Great Escape Festival

5/15 - Manchester, EN @ SOUP

5/16 - Bristol, EN @ Rough Trade Bristol

5/17 - London, EN @ Electrowerkz

5/20 - Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Ball Park - SOLD OUT +

5/22 - Raleigh, NC @ Artsplosure

5/24 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall %

5/25 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend %

5/27 - Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

6/14 - Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House

6/15 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

6/18 - Covington, KY @ Madison Live *

6/21 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

6/24 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

6/25 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/28 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooke Ampitheatre *

6/29 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

7/1 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

7/2 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

7/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

7/15 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/30 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

8/11-13 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

8/16-20 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Bodafone Paredes de Coura

8/18-21 - Crickhowell, WS @ Green Man Festival

8/19-21 @ Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Festival

8/20 - Haselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/27-28 @ Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

8/28 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay $

8/31 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum $

9/1 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater $

9/2 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

9/21 - Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27

9/22-25 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

9/24 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

9/27 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

9/29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

11/17 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/19 - Asheville, nc @ Orange Peel

~ w/ Horse Jumper of Love & Friendship

+ w/ Sylan Esso & Yo La Tengo

% w/ Truth Club

* w/ My Morning Jacket

$ Here and There Festival w/ Courtney Barnett

^ w/ Vundabar

