Indigo De Souza Shares Video for Cover of Frank Ocean’s “Ivy,” Announces Tour Dates
Any Shape You Take Out Now via Saddle Creek
Nov 05, 2021
Photography by Charlie Boss
North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza has shared a self-directed video for a cover of Frank Ocean’s 2016 song “Ivy.” She has also announced tour dates for late 2021 and early 2022. Check out the cover video, along with the full list of dates, below.
De Souza states in a press release: “I deeply love Frank Ocean’s songs and ‘Ivy’ has a truly special place in my heart. I have cried many times to this song and can see so much of my own inner world in it. I wanted to fully embody the song myself in honor of its gorgeous existence. Thank you Frank Ocean.”
De Souza’s newest album, Any Shape You Take, came out in September via Saddle Creek. It featured the songs “Kill Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Hold U,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Real Pain,” which also landed her on our Songs of the Week.
Read our recent interview with De Souza on Any Shape You Take.
Indigo De Souza 2021/2022 Tour Dates:
11/14 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge ~
11/15 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^ | SOLD OUT
11/16 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle * | SOLD OUT
11/17 - West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *
1/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend *
1/21 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
1/22 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
1/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
1/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg | SOLD OUT
1/27 - Boston, MA @ Royale
1/28 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
1/29 - Camden, CT @ Space Ballroom
1/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
~ with Allie
^ with Ex Gold
* with Truth Club
